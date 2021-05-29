Mark Eaton, Former NBA All-Star Who Played for the Utah Jazz, Dead at 64: He Was 'Beloved'
"Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete, and staple of the community," said the Utah Jazz as they honored the late basketball player
Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.
Citing sources close to the athlete, local CBS affiliate KUTV said that Eaton left his home in Summit County, Utah, to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
Summit County Sheriff's Office officials told the outlet that an individual found him unconscious on the road in the Silver Creek Estates neighborhood before emergency medical crews responded to the incident.
Officials said it seemed as though Eaton had crashed his bike, though they could not determine the exact cause of the crash. The outlet reported foul play is not suspected and there are no signs that he was struck by a vehicle.
Eaton later died at the hospital where he was brought, KUTV reported.
Eaton spent his entire basketball career — which spanned 11 years — with the Jazz, according to The New York Post. His No. 53 jersey was later retired by the NBA after his final season, the outlet added.
Standing at 7-foot-4, Eaton was also a restaurateur and a motivational speaker later in life after he retired from the sport, noted ESPN.
Per Fox News, Eaton was also named to an All-Star team once and was a four-time block champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
On Saturday, the Utah Jazz shared a tribute to Eaton on Instagram. "We are heartbroken by the passing of Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton," the team wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete, and staple of the community."
The NBA similarly shared their own reflective statement on Instagram as well.
"The NBA mourns the passing of Mark Eaton, a @utahjazz legend and former president of the Retired Players Association," the organization wrote. "Mark was an All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and beloved member of our league. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends."
Meanwhile, the family of Gail Miller, who owned the Jazz during Eaton's time on the team, shared heartfelt sentiments as well.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of our dear friend and basketball great, Mark Eaton. One of the most imposing defensive players in NBA history, he was a giant of a man in more than just stature. Mark was a pillar of our community who adopted Utah as his home and was deeply committed to the Utah Jazz," they said, per KUTV. "Our family treasures the times we shared with him and send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones."