"Everybody thought I was a knucklehead when I paid $285 million for it, [but] I didn't even care," Mark Cuban reveals on the new podcast series Hey Pal! with Jarod & Dave O

Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy the Mavericks Again Even 'If It Made No Business Sense'

Turns out Mark Cuban is ready to risk it all — metaphorically, that is — when it comes to the Dallas Mavericks.

When Cuban, 62, was asked if he would've purchased the NBA team if it hadn't been a good financial decision during his appearance on a new podcast series titled Hey Pal! with Jarod & Dave O, the mogul said that he "would've bought the team anyway ... it made no business sense, none."

"Literally I wanted it so bad," he adds. Later in the show, the entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor revealed that, ″Everybody thought I was a knucklehead when I paid $285 million for it, [but] I didn't even care."

Business mogul Cuban first acquired the Dallas Mavericks in 2000. It's no shock that he says he would buy the team again after the Mavericks brought home the NBA Championship title over the Miami Heat in 2011. The Mavs initially lost in the NBA Finals against the Heat in 2006.

Image zoom Mark Cuban, Jarod Einsohn and Dave O Tyler Shields

Cuban says, ″I was drunk for days" after his team was victorious in the Finals.

The weekly podcast — presented by film production company Common Enemy and produced in partnership with iHeartRadio and Tenderfoot TV — launched Tuesday. During each episode of Hey Pal!, hosted by Hollywood producer Jarod Einsohn and Dave Osokow, the two talk sports, movies and fame with their celebrity guests.