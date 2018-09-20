Mark Cuban Says He Has ‘No Excuse’ for Workplace Misconduct Among Dallas Mavericks Employees

Mark Cuban is speaking out in the wake of news that an NBA investigation into his team, the Dallas Mavericks, found multiple employees sexually harassed female staffers for years — and that another former staff member committed two acts of domestic violence.

Cuban addressed the controversy in a new interview with ESPN’s The Jump, hosted by Rachel Nichols. Initially, Nichols asked Cuban about the employee who pleaded guilty to domestic violence, whose legal expenses Cuban allegedly paid instead of firing him.

“I did request an investigation, I did ask for a police report,” Cuban responded. “I deferred to the CEO.”

Nichols pushed on, explaining that the employee ended up dating a female Mavericks staffer who once came to the office covered in bruises sustained during the relationship. Still, she said, the man was not fired.

RELATED: Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban Goes Shark Diving: See the Photos!

“In hindsight I would’ve done it different,” Cuban said. “This was a young, African American man in 2014, and I had a decision to make. The decision was, do I just fire him? … And my fear was, ‘What’s he going to do next? What’s going to happen to the next person?’ … I set a series of rules for him. He had to be accompanied and he had to go to counseling.”

The Shark Tank judge added, “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve fired him and still gotten him counseling.”

Cuban told Nichols the message he sent to the office as a result of his treatment of the employee was “horrible … I had no excuse. I could’ve done better. I should’ve done better.”

RELATED: Inside Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mansion

Nichols then questioned Cuban over the alleged lack of representation of people of color and women among Mavericks employees, and also called out pay inequality.

Cuban answered, “Once [the environment] came to my attention, we immediately jumped in to fix it. It wasn’t one that was acceptable. It’s not something that’s going to happen going forward … It’s not right. It’s not even good business.”

The How to Win at the Sport of Business author also spoke out about the $10 million donation he announced he would make to organizations that support domestic violence survivors and place women in leadership roles.

“More important than the money is the example we can set,” Cuban explained to Nichols. “There hasn’t been anybody who’s had to go through this and set the tone on what’s the right way to respond. … The goal … is for me to get out there and teach others from my experiences.”

Mark Cuban Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

RELATED: Mark Cuban Donates $10M Following Investigation Into Employee Sexual Harassment

On Wednesday, an independent investigation by the NBA — sparked by a Sports Illustrated report in February — found that numerous female employees on the administrative side of the Dallas Mavericks franchise were subjected to sexual harassment over two decades. The article largely focused on former Mavericks CEO Terdema Ussery, who‚ in one shocking instance, allegedly asked a female employee whether she was going to “get gang-banged” over the weekend as she ate lunch at the facility.

Ussery left the organization in 2015 and had not been replaced until Cuban named former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall as CEO just days after SI’s article was published.

Two other employees were highlighted in the investigation, including a ticket sales employee who allegedly made “inappropriate comments to women of a sexual nature,” looked at and shared pornographic content and made unsolicited and unwanted sexual advances.

The NBA’s independent investigation involved 215 interviews with current and former Mavs employees, and a review of millions of documents.

RELATED: Matt Lauer Breaks His Silence for First Time in 5 Months to Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“The findings of the independent investigation are disturbing and heartbreaking and no employee in the NBA, or any workplace for that matter, should be subject to the type of working environment described in the report,” Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on the NBA.com website on Wednesday.

“While nothing will undo the harm caused by a select few former employees of the Mavericks, the workplace reforms and the $10 million that Mark has agreed to contribute are important steps toward rectifying this past behavior and shining a light on a pervasive societal failing — the inability of too many organizations to provide a safe and welcoming workplace for women,” Silver continued.