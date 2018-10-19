Maria Sharapova Seemingly Confirms Romance with Prince William's Friend Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova is off the market!

On Saturday, the 31-year-old tennis star seemingly confirmed she’s dating British businessman and co-founder of Paddle 8 Alexander Gilkes when she shared a photo from her trip to the Cotswolds — a rural area of south central England.

“Fall in the Cotswolds,” Sharapova captioned the shot, which shows her standing in a stunning field of autumn-colored flowers.

She also added emojis of the English flag and a couple holding hands.

Gilkes, 39, who has remained close friends with Prince William since their time at Eton College, also shared an Instagram from their romantic getaway on the exact same field.

“The Cotwold’s [sic] Fields of Gold… retracing childhood steps #thefall,” Gilkes wrote. Sharapova later commented on the shot saying, “Your photographer is better than mine 🤷🏼‍♀️,” jokingly referencing herself.

The Russian athlete also posted a photo of Gilkes on her Instagram Stories, which has since been removed, according to The Sun.

The outlet also reported that Gilkes and Sharapova were first rumored to be a couple back in January, but have yet to officially confirm they’re together.

Gilkes and Sharapova were spotted at the Argento Ball for the Elton John Aids Foundation in June and were also seen together around Beverly Hills in March.

In August, Gilkes was photographed cheering on Sharapova at the U.S. Open in New York City.

Both Sharapova and Gilkes’ reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Before Gilkes, Sharapova dated fellow tennis star Grigor Dimitrov and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Maria Sharapova Getty

Sharapova was also engaged to LA Lakers shooting guard Sasha Vujacic. However, the two split in 2012.

Gilkes and his ex-wife designer Misha Nonoo split in 2016 after 13 years together.

Nonoo is also responsible for setting up Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. During their revealing engagement interview last fall, the now newlyweds confessed that they met on a blind date

