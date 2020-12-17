Maria Sharapova first confirmed her relationship with Alexander Gilkes in October 2018

Maria Sharapova Is Engaged to Prince William's Friend Alexander Gilkes: 'Our Little Secret'

Maria Sharapova is saying yes to forever.

On Thursday, the retired professional tennis player, 33, confirmed that she is engaged to British businessman and co-founder of online auction house Paddle 8, Alexander Gilkes. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2018.

"I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa," Sharapova wrote in a sweet post on Instagram.

Gilkes, 41, also shared the happy news on his personal Instagram page, writing, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍."

The businessman is a known close friend of Prince William, as the pals have stayed in touch since their time at Eton College.

Sharapova's announcement drew well wishes and congratulations from fans and famous pals alike, including a sweet comment from actress Lily Collins.

"Ahhhhh yessss congratulations!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖," Collins wrote under the former athlete's post.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews also told Sharapova "congrats" on the engagement.

Sharapova first confirmed her relationship with Gilkes in October 2018, when the couple took a trip to the Cotswolds.

Prior to the romantic getaway, the duo was spotted at the Argento Ball for the Elton John Aids Foundation in June 2018 and they were also seen together around Beverly Hills in March of that year.

Before Gilkes, Sharapova dated fellow tennis star Grigor Dimitrov and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. She was also previously engaged to former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Sasha Vujacic. The two split in 2012.

The five-time Grand Slam title winner retired from tennis earlier this year. She announced the news in a guest column for Vanity Fair in February.

"In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life," Sharapova wrote.

"I’ll miss it every day," she continued. "I’ll miss the training and my daily routine: Waking up at dawn, lacing my left shoe before my right, and closing the court’s gate before I hit my first ball of the day. I’ll miss my team, my coaches. I’ll miss the moments sitting with my father on the practice court bench."