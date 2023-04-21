Marcus Smart Praises Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla for 'Great Energy' After Ime Udoka Scandal (Exclusive)

After a rocky start to the season, Joe Mazzulla has been an "excellent" coach for the Boston Celtics, says guard Marcus Smart.

"Joe was put into a situation this year that nobody expected us to have to go through," Smart, 29, tells PEOPLE. "And he took it fully head-on with a smile and positivity," the Celtics guard says.

When the 2022-23 NBA season started in September, the Celtics had just let go of former head coach Ime Udoka following the discovery that Udoka, 45, had a consensual intimate relationship with a woman on the team's staff.

At the time, Smart told the Athletic, "It's been hell for us."

Smart explained that Udoka's departure from the team made for a tense start to the Celtics' season. "It happened in a time that we didn't have any time to understand everything before media day...we just found out like you guys did, so we're doing our best to cope."

And when reports surfaced that Udoka was considering taking a head coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets in November, Smart expressed his disappointment that Udoka would likely never return to coach the Celtics.

"It definitely sucks," he told The Boston Globe at the time. "I guess it was deemed that whatever happened was enough for him not to be the coach here, but I guess not enough for him [not] to be a coach anywhere else, obviously."

Boston finished their season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and currently holds a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.

Smart tells PEOPLE that Boston's success is largely due to Mazzulla's "great energy" and unique experience. "I love Joe. He's a great coach and he's also a black belt in jiu-jitsu or something like that and so he brings a lot of that to the team. It's been awesome to have that," Smart says.

More than a great coach, Smart says the Celtics coach is "a great person" who cares about his players.

"When you have those attributes about you, people are going to love you — and we do. We're glad to have him on our side."

In 2022, Smart was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year after posting a dominant performance throughout the regular season. The defensive specialist applies the same pressure to defending his health, too, which is why he's working with Pronamel Active Shield this postseason.

Athletes partnering with brands is nothing new, but Smart was especially excited about this collaboration because of its fit with his on-court play style.

"It really relates so much to me and who I am, a defensive-minded guy on the court. I'm doing my best to stop opponents from scoring, and that's exactly what Pronamel is doing for your enamel," he says.

The NBA star, who announced his engagement to longtime love Maisa Hallum in December, admits that his fiancee is also a fan of his partnership with the dental brand.

"Usually when I wake up in the morning, my fianceé says my breath stinks, so I want to make sure that I'm good for her," he says with a laugh.

Smart and the Boston Celtics will look to take a 3-0 lead over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday 7 p.m. ET.