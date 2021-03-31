NCAA Ref in 'Stable' Condition After Collapsing During Gonzaga-USC March Madness Elite Eight Game

NCAA official Bert Smith abruptly collapsed after feeling light-headed during Tuesday night's game between Gonzaga and USC

Referee Bert Smith is wheeled away after collapsing in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the USC Trojans at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana

NCAA men's tournament official Bert Smith is in "stable" condition after he suddenly collapsed during Tuesday night's Elite Eight match-up between Gonzaga and USC.

As seen in the video shared on Twitter by reporter Anthony Bellino, Smith abruptly collapsed early in the first half of the game in front of the Gonzaga bench at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Immediately after his fall, fellow officials, coaches and medical staff rushed to his aide.

As Smith was tended to by medical professionals on the floor, Gonzaga players were told to look away, ESPN reported.

Smith reportedly stayed on the floor for about five minutes before standing up and moving to a nearby stretcher. As seen in Bellino's Twitter clip, Smith was sitting up awake on the stretcher and briefly flashed a smile. He was not taken to the hospital.

Referee Bert Smith lies on the court after collapsing during the first half of the Elite Eight round game between the USC Trojans and the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 Image zoom Bert Smith | Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

Reporters Ross Dellenger and Jeff Borzello later tweeted that, according to the NCAA, Smith was in stable condition. Per Dellenger, Smith "was feeling light-headed" when he collapsed on the court.

Smith was replaced by an alternate official Tony Henderson for the remainder of the game, which ended in a 85-66 win for No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Referee Bert Smith is tended to by training staff and medical personnel after collapsing during the first half of the Elite Eight round game between the USC Trojans and the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 Image zoom Bert Smith | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

After the game, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few spoke highly of Smith, telling reporters that he is "a great official, great person."

"I mean, I was just shocked and scared for him," said Few, per ESPN, "but I was able to stick my head in there a little bit and see that he was talking and coherent and tried to say a quick prayer for him and just wished him the best."

