The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is set to tip-off with the "First Four" on March 15

March Madness Bracket: Here's What to Know for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

March Madness is almost here, and that means it's time to get brackets ready.

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is set to begin this week, and 68 of the best teams in college sports will compete for their chance to become national champions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To get in on the fun before the first of the tournament's seven rounds on March 15, fans can download a printable bracket on the NCAA website here.

For anyone who wants to participate in online challenges, brackets are available through ESPN, Yahoo, CBS Sports, USA Today and the NCAA.

As of now, many analysts believe the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who lost the championship game to Baylor in 2021, can win it all this year. This is partly due to Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot center who was named as a semifinalist for the league's defensive player of the year. He is also expected to be a top pick in the NBA Draft.

But Baylor, Arizona and Kansas have also had excellent seasons and either could pull off an upset. Unfortunately, that doesn't make filling out a successful bracket any easier.

Tommy Lloyd Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Another school to watch for is Duke, and what will be Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski's final games as a head coach.

Krzyzewski, who announced last year that the 2021-2022 season would be his last, has led Duke to five NCAA Tournament wins and 12 Final Four appearances during his four decades as head coach. He is considered one of the best college coaches of all time.

The men's tournament calendar schedule is as follows:

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

The games will be available to watch on streaming through Paramount+, Sling TV and Hulu with live TV.

RELATED VIDEO: Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness Exclusive Clip – Dwyane and Zaire Wade

While last year's tournament was played entirely in Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's tournament will be played in arenas throughout the country.