North Carolina Ends Saint Peter's March Madness Saga to Join Duke, Villanova, and Kansas in Final Four

The Saint Peter's Peacocks became the first-ever No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament

Check out this fantastic Final Four!

Duke, Villanova, Kansas, and North Carolina have all punched their tickets to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after battling their way through tough competition in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Saint Peter's University's Cinderella story came to an end Sunday evening with a 69-49 loss against the University of North Carolina.

"Congratulations on a historic season @peacocksmbb! 👏👏You achieved the unthinkable with grit and determination. We could not be prouder 💙💚🦚," the school wrote on Instagram following the Peacocks' loss. They remain the first-ever No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight.

UNC is now slated to play Duke University as they continue their own magical run amid Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski's last season.

Duke earned its spot in the Final Four on Saturday with a convincing 78-69 victory over fourth-seeded Arkansas, allowing Krzyzewski, 75, to extend his final season as head coach by at least one more game.

However, Krzyzewski did not want to take up the spotlight all on his own, pointing to the players' efforts to get the team to its current position.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They've fulfilled everything. Let's talk about them," Krzyzewski said after the game, according to ESPN. "They've won a regular-season championship and now a regional. They did that. They did it for us. Enough about doing it for the old man here. We're not going to do it unless we all own it. We all own this moment together."

The veteran coach also said being in the constant spotlight "wears on you a little bit, because everywhere you walk, everyone is taking a picture of you and they're watching everything." "Look, that gets old. You know, that gets old, but I feel for my guys," he explained, per ESPN. "They've had pressure put on them that we're not putting on them."

Also competing in the Final Four are Villanova, who topped Houston 50-44 to earn their spot in the next round, and Kansas, who defeated Miami (FL) 76-50.

Villanova will likely have to go without guard Justin Moore, though, after he suffered a right lower-leg injury during the final minute of the Wildcats' win over the Cougars.

Coach Jay Wright said after the game that an X-ray confirmed that Moore had not broken any bone, but added the star's prognosis is "probably not good," per ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Moore will undergo an MRI on his injured leg when the team arrives home in Philadelphia.