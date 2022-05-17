Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner Carjacked by Armed Men in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking on Monday night, the team confirmed in a statement.
On Monday, Toronto Police tweeted that three suspects — two armed with handguns and one with a knife — robbed a man of his Black Range Rover in the Ontario, Canada, city. They did not identify the victim.
The Toronto Sun first reported that it was Marner's car that was stolen while he was leaving a movie theatre with a friend.
In a statement shared by Global News Toronto's Catherine McDonald, the Maple Leafs said that Marner, 25, "was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club and Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services' support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services."
The team said it was unable to provide further comment as the case is ongoing. The suspects remain at large, a representative for the Toronto Police told PEOPLE.
The incident occurred just two days after Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.