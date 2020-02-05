Manu Ginobili Comes to the Rescue of a Grandmother Who Fell While Climbing Sand Dune

It was Manu Ginobili to the rescue, when the retired NBA star jumped into action to save a woman who had fallen while climbing a sand dune.

According to NBC news affiliate News4SA, Ginobili, 42, was having a beach day in Blanca Bay, Argentina on Friday when the incident occurred.

The woman’s granddaughter shared a series of tweets documenting the encounter too, including an image of her grandmother with the former San Antonio Spurs guard.

She said her grandmother had fallen on her head while climbing a sand dune alone.

“2 men were running to help her, picked her up and accompanied her,” the woman wrote, in Spanish. “When we were arriving we see that photos begin to be taken with one, we thought it was ridiculous AND WAS MANU GINÓBILI!”

“Only those things happen to my grandmother’s character hahahaha,” the granddaughter added, in a second tweet. “Thanks @manuginobili you are a great guy.”

Solo al personaje de mi abuela le pasan esas cosas jajjajaja gracias @manuginobili sos un tipazo pic.twitter.com/KKgrpcKAQh — AM (@almumansi) January 31, 2020

Ginobili retired from the NBA in 2018 as one of only two players to win an NBA title, a EuroLeague title, and an Olympic gold medal.

During his 16 seasons with the Spurs, the Argentinian player claimed four NBA Championships while playing alongside fellow teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. The trio is often remembered as one of the most decorated and successful trios in NBA history — all three of their jerseys retired and hanging in the AT&T Center.

Many also credit Ginobili with introducing into the big league “the Euro step,” an offensive two-step basketball move where the player picks up speed during their dribble, takes a step in one direction, and then quickly takes a second step in another direction.

The Euro-step changed the game of basketball. We have @manuginobili to thank for that. pic.twitter.com/eXUL3BNkTy — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2018

Ginobili’s rescue over the weekend wasn’t his first.

Another notable moment in his career was when the athlete saved the AT&T Center from a bat flying around during a San Antonio Spurs match up against the Sacramento Kings in 2009, Ginobili swatting the live bat out of mid-air during the game without hesitation.

Meanwhile, in his retirement, Ginobili isn’t just taking in beach days — he’s also taking some time to spread his knowledge of the sport.

News4SA reported the retired player recently went to China to teach some of his skills on the Super 3 children’s television show.