Manny Pacquiao Sued for Failing to Disclose Shoulder Injury Ahead of 'Fight of the Century' Against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Manny Pacquiao has been sued for not disclosing a shoulder injury ahead of last Saturday’s “fight of the century” against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Two people in Nevada claim Pacquiao defrauded those who purchased tickets to the fight, as well as TV viewers and gamblers, by failing to reveal the injury to the Nevada Athletic Commission prior to the fight, the BBC reports.

After the fight, Pacquiao blamed the loss on the injury, saying it had impeded the use of his right hand. Now the boxer faces a $5 million class-action lawsuit.

However, in a joint statement, Team Pacquiao and his promoters, Top Rank, said that the United States Anti-Doping Agency had been notified of the injury. The agency approved the use of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory to treat the injury only to have the NAC stop treatment ahead of the fight because “it said it was unaware of Manny’s shoulder injury.”

“This was disappointing to Team Pacquiao since they had disclosed the injury and treatment to USADA, USADA approved the treatments, and Manny had listed the medication on his pre-fight medical form,” the statement continued.

But Pacquiao also checked “no” on the form asking him if he had “any injuries to his shoulders, elbows, or hands that needed evaluation or examination,” making it appear as though he lied about the injury.

Pacquiao’s advisor Michael Koncz later admitted that checking the wrong box was his oversight, saying: “I checked it. It was just an inadvertent mistake,” Time reports.

The boxer will undergo surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff.