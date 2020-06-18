Manchester City Player Eric Garcia Released from Hospital After on-Field Collision with Teammate

Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, with whom Eric Garcia collided, later shared a photo of the two athletes holding hands

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was released from the hospital Thursday after he was injured in an on-field collision with his team’s goalkeeper.

Garcia, 19, collided with Man City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes during Wednesday night’s 3-0 win against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during last night’s Premier League win over Arsenal,” the team said in a statement. “Eric will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. Everyone at City wishes Eric a speedy recovery.”

The scary incident occurred as Moraes, 26, came out of his penalty area to clear the ball and the two athletes crashed into one another, each while running at full speed.

Image zoom Eric Garcia DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The soccer team’s medical staff treated Garcia on the field for about 10 minutes before he was carried off on a stretcher, according to the Associated Press. His teammates watched as he was tended to.

Manager Pep Guardiola said after the collision that the team was “a little bit concerned” about Garcia, but that he was conscious and would head to the hospital for additional testing.

Following the news that Garcia was released from the hospital, Moraes shared a photo of him holding his teammate’s hand on social media.

“Well and back,” he wrote on the post, adding a blue heart and a praying hands emoji.

Moraes previously shared an open message to Garcia on his Instagram Story in which he said he hoped to apologize in person soon.