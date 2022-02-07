Manchester City's Jack Grealish Brings Fan to Tears After Signing Jersey and Giving Her a Hug

Manchester City's Jack Grealish signed Abbie Pinder's jersey and gave her a big hug Saturday before facing off against Fulham F.C. at Etihad Stadium

Jack Grealish just made one fan's day!

The 26-year-old Manchester City player made a pit stop on his way into Etihad Stadium on Saturday before facing off against Fulham F.C., sharing a poignant moment with a fan who was waiting just inside.

In the sweet clip shared by his Premier League team to Twitter on Sunday, Grealish takes his time signing the shirt before coming around the desk where the fan (Abbie Pinder, according to Sports Illustrated) is seated to give her a big hug.

Pinder is visibly emotional as a result of the encounter, with a huge smile on her face and tears in her eyes.

"What it's all about @JackGrealish!" the team tweeted alongside the video.

Grealish, who is also part of the English national soccer team, was recently part of another touching gesture for fans of Aston Villa, his old club for which he served as captain.

According to the BBC, the athlete gifted fans at Acorns Children's Hospice tickets to see Aston Villa versus Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in May.

"I'm looking forward to the game on Wednesday and I hope you are too," Grealish said in a video message in December, the BBC reports.

He added, "I know it's going to be a different feeling with me returning to Villa Park in a different kit, but I'm looking forward to it."

Grealish joined Manchester City last summer on a six-year contract, after having been at Aston Villa during his youth and through all nine years of his senior career (excluding a 2013 loan to Notts County F.C.). The deal cost a record £100 million, according to the BBC.

During an interview with The Guardian ahead of his Premier League team switch, Grealish said he was "loving" playing for the English national team, which he joined in September 2020.

"It makes me so happy and proud when I hear the crowd singing my name. It could be too much pressure for some people but I just want to repay that. I always try and play with a smile on my face because I'm doing what I love," he said.