A spectator is escorted out by security after he ran on the field during the ninth inning between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park on Wednesday

A bold spectator at Wednesday’s Atlanta Braves game learned the hard way what happens to fans who decide to run onto the field.

The unidentified man has since gone viral on social media thanks to his daring sprint across the SunTrust Park outfield and toward home plate — which ended with him being tackled into the wall not far from the batter’s box.

Video of the incident shows a chorus of “oooohs” go up as the man (who had so far managed to out run and dodge around the gathering swarm of security) is finally physically apprehended.

The trespassing runner made his move in the ninth inning of the game, entering the field on the third-base side before making a beeline around the outfield in an attempt to avoid security. But he was caught by the guards as he made his way to home plate, with no exit plan.

The game’s announcers said the man would be detained by police, but his status after being caught was not immediately clear on Friday.

While the television broadcast cut away from the scene, video of the incident widely circulated on Twitter. The attendee was eventually escorted off of the field in handcuffs by what appeared to be at least one police officer.

“Crazy moment at the Braves game when a fan runs on the field. He was really fast but security got him,” local TV anchor Carol Sbarge tweeted.

The Braves ultimately beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 in a shut out. They begin a three-game series against the Brewers starting Friday night.

Wednesday’s sprinter was only the latest in a history of sports fans making a run for it. Though it’s not uncommon as celebration after a victory, there have been more notorious incidents, including streakers.