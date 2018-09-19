Dads: embarrassing their children since, well… forever.

As the Chicago Cubs faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, a man in the stands was caught on the jumbotron attempting to do hit dance move, the floss.

“And now for something completely different,” a game announcer said as the man slowly swung his arms in front of and behind him.

The little girl by his side was not having it, though, hitting the man’s arm and tugging on his sleeve to get him to stop. She appeared to plead, “Sit down.”

But despite the girl’s best efforts, the man’s moves could not be contained. Later on in the video, the man was back with more exuberant poses as he thrust his hands in the air. This time, the girl briefly put her head in her hand.

You can feel this little girl's embarrassment from here. pic.twitter.com/UTwnbUcSRc — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 19, 2018

The Cubs tweeted a gif of the hilarious moment and wrote, “When the dentist tells you to floss every day but you’re also a dad.”

When the dentist tells you to floss every day but you’re also a dad. pic.twitter.com/4V9CSXGtEr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 19, 2018

“He thought he was having a bonding moment,” the broadcaster observed.