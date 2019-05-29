Man Shells Out $75,000 to Be Tiger Woods' Caddie for a Day

Tiger Woods’ caddie is about to get a day off after a fan recently won the chance to step in as the golfer’s assistant during a charity auction.

Over the weekend, Woods put on his 21st annual fundraising event Tiger Jam in Las Vegas. During the two-day charity event, which raises funds for the golfer’s TGR Foundation, a number of activities were held including a silent auction, according to Woods’ personal website.

Though there were several top-earning auction packages, perhaps the most notable was the opportunity to caddie for Woods, 43, for a day at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

National Funding founder and CEO Dave Gilbert ultimately ended up winning the acclaimed prize, bidding a hefty $75,000 to trek along 18 holes with Woods this coming December, Golfweek reports.

The winning bid was considerably higher than last year’s, when Jim Williams paid $50,000 during the Tiger Jam silent auction to caddie for Woods, according to the outlet.

Woods’ usual caddie Joe LaCava, meanwhile, is expected to still in attendance at Hero World Challenge, but like last year, will be taking a break from his caddie duties and solely be there to provide tips and jokes to the temporary stand-ins.

As for the rest of Woods’ weekend in Vegas, the professional golfer was joined by his girlfriend Erica Herman, Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Janet Jackson, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and former NFL player Reggie Bush.

Aside from the silent auction, the event to support community-based children’s programs also featured a poker night, a golf tournament, and a performance from Jackson’s Vegas residency followed by a post-party.

“Tiger Jam was a tremendous success this year,” Woods said in a statement on his website. “I am grateful to Janet Jackson, our guests who attended, along with all the sponsors and donors who support the event every year. This support helps us reach our goal at TGR Foundation to reach millions of kids through education.”

This week, Woods and LaCava will head to the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, where the golfer looks to capture his sixth total victory at the tournament and first since 2012, according to Golf.com.

The golfer has had quite the eventful past few months.

In April, Woods secured his fifth Masters Tournament win — his first major win in 11 years, after he placed first in the 2008 U.S. Open.

The win also marked Woods’ fifth green jacket. Only retired player Jack Nicklaus, who has won the Masters six times, has more.

A month later, Woods was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the White House.

In his speech, Trump, 72, commended Woods for his talents on and off the green — something he could personally attest to.

The pair were friends for quite some time (long before Trump took the Oath of Office) meeting first as business partners before continuing their friendship and going golfing together.

Woods’ hot streak was cut short recently, however, when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship. It became his first missed cut in a major since the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, according to Golf.com.