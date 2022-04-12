The 24-year-old quarterback died over the weekend after being hit by a vehicle on a Florida highway

Man Believes He Saw Dwayne Haskins on Florida Highway Ahead of Deadly Accident: 'Very Disturbing'

A man believes he may have seen Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins walking on a South Florida highway shortly before he was struck by a truck and killed last Saturday morning.

Local resident Chris Stanley believes he witnessed 24-year-old Haskins walking in the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 shortly before the April 9 accident, he told CBS affiliate WTVJ.

At the time, Stanley was headed home after dropping off his daughter at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

As he attempted to take an off-ramp, Stanley said he noticed two vehicles quickly merge into his lane. That's when he spotted the man on the road that he thinks may have been Haskins.

"What I noticed was a Mack truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with also another vehicle that started moving a little bit to the left," Stanley told the news station. "I was in the left lane and then there was the right lane."

"And then I noticed an individual there starting to make their way onto the road," he added.

Stanley said he noticed the man's hands rise up as they continued walking onto I-595.

"He was about halfway, to a quarter way in the right lane, already onto the highway and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment," he told WTVJ.

Stanley said he called emergency services at 6:31 a.m. local time and later found out that Haskins had been struck and killed by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. He told WTVJ that he did not see a vehicle in the area that could have belonged to the man he saw on the road, and, ultimately, could not speculate on what may have caused the person to walk out onto the highway.

"That's why it's just very disturbing. I just didn't understand the situation," the told the outlet.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Florida Highway Patrol said they are currently investigating the incident. They do not expect to release any more information until the case is closed, which may take 90 days.

Many friends and loved ones have paid tribute to the Ohio State University alum in the days since his death.

On Monday, OSU head coach Ryan Day told reporters that Haskins dreamed of being a quarterback for the school, and eventually made that a reality.

"[It's] one of the biggest legacies he's going to leave behind. He set a dream and he chased it," Day said, according to Cleveland.com.

"He felt like he was built for this," Day added. "He always knew [success] would happen to him and he walked with so much confidence that way."