Man Accused of Drunkenly Stealing Memorabilia from Brewers' Clubhouse After Passing Out in Bushes

A 25-year-old man allegedly took items from a coach's office, including a laptop, headphones and a signed bat

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on January 6, 2023 05:30 PM
A general view of Miller Park during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, June 30, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: MLB via Getty

A 25-year-old man is accused of stealing a collection of personal items and memorabilia from the Milwaukee Brewers' clubhouse.

According to the Associated Press, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said in a criminal complaint that the man fell unconscious behind bushes at American Family Field following the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 8.

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the man — identified as Justin Bloedorn — told investigators that he had drunk at least 10 beers earlier that day.

Upon waking, Bloedorn said he walked up to a door inside the stadium and pulled on it until it opened. Once inside, the complaint said Bloedorn found himself in the Brewers' clubhouse.

Later, a Brewers coach reported several items missing from his office, including a work backpack, laptop, two iPods, a Walkman, two pairs of headphones, a passport, two pairs of sunglasses, a credit card and personal notebooks and calendars.

Manager Craig Counsell reported missing a jersey and shaving kit, while an equipment manager said a game-used hat, an autographed baseball bat, a 45th anniversary 1982 Brewers signed bat, a replica World Series ring and keys to the Arizona spring training facility were gone.

Per the Journal Sentinel, the complaint said other miscellaneous items were listed as missing from the clubhouse, such as baseballs and jerseys.

An attorney for Bloedorn told PEOPLE that they have no comment on the alleged incident.

According to AP, Bloedorn took an Uber home from the stadium unnoticed. But after seeing the items in a duffel bag, Bloedorn's roommate called the police, and detectives recovered most of the memorabilia from the apartment on Sept. 9.

The Journal Sentinel said that if convicted of the felony burglary charge, Bloedorn could receive a 12-year prison sentence or be fined up to $25,000, or both.

