Mallory Swanson Wants to Inspire Fans the Way Serena Williams and Mia Hamm Inspired Her (Exclusive)

The soccer star, who is out indefinitely with a tendon injury, tells PEOPLE she admired Hamm and Williams for the "the way they carried themselves" and "the way they dominated their sport too"

By
Natasha Dye
Published on April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
When she was young, Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Swanson looked up to Serena Williams and Mia Hamm. Now, she wants to do the same for a new generation of aspiring athletes.

Swanson, 24, tells PEOPLE that she admired Williams and Hamm for their presence as athletes and as women.

"I think the way they carried themselves and the way they obviously dominated their sport too," was "super special for" a young Swanson. "They showed me that you can do both things," she says.

Now, though the soccer star is out indefinitely after tearing her patella tendon on Sunday, she has the opportunity to do the same for her fans through her partnership with Cracker Jill. "I feel like I'm fortunate enough to be able to look up to those women and I'm hoping that I'm able to do that for young girls," Swanson shares in an interview held last week.

Swanson and Paralympian Jessica Long are teaming up with Cracker Jack and the Women's Sports Foundation to reward nine female athletes with $5,000 to fuel their sports endeavors. Girls ages 15-24 can submit their own inspiring stories through May 18 for a chance to be selected.

Swanson thinks the contest is a "really cool and inspirational" way to connect with fans.

"I'm excited to see these stories and connect with them because I feel like for me, I've always said that my journey to where I am now has been completely different."

Swanson, who says she "always knew" that she "wanted to be a soccer player" growing up, is looking forward to "seeing the girls' passions and what drives them to be great," she says. "I think that age group is where you are finding out what you want to do in life."

Remembering that everyone's journey is unique has been a crucial part of Swanson's journey, she says. "For me, it's important to embrace that and then hopefully use it to inspire others."

NWSL Soccer Chicago Red Stars vs San Diego Wave FC, San Diego, USA - 25 Mar 2023

Each meeting with a fan is special for Swanson, who makes it a priority to have authentic interactions with the people who support her. "I always try and take the time with fans because you never really know what that moment can do for someone, and how that moment can change the trajectory of their career or their school life or whatever it is," says Swanson.

Some encounters have been more emotional than others, which Swanson says took her by surprise initially. "There have been some times where people have definitely cried and I've been like, 'It's okay. It's like me, I'm literally you.' So connecting with those girls and those fans is super for sure."

Swanson has become somewhat of a role model for her teammates as well. In her seventh year in the league, she feels like she's "grown into that role a little more" as a leader for her younger teammates.

"Trying to be there for them is always important because whether it's their first or second year in the league, it's stressful and it's completely different," she explains. "It's a new city probably for most of them, the game itself is probably way faster. The way things are ran, it's completely different. So trying to be there for them and help them through any of that is always important."

