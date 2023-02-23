LSU Player Malik Nabers Arrested, Charged with Illegally Carrying Weapon at Mardi Gras

The sophomore wide receiver was stopped Monday after police spotted an “L-shaped object” in his pants, according to local news outlets

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on February 23, 2023 11:20 AM
Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) rushes with the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium.
Malik Nabers. Photo: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU football player Malik Nabers was arrested on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon Monday.

The sophomore from Youngsville, La. was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. on Bourbon Street, New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations, PEOPLE confirmed Thursday.

Nola.com reported that Nabers, 19, was stopped by police after officers on foot patrol noticed an "L-shaped object" in his pants. When asked if he had a permit for the firearm, he reportedly said no and was handcuffed,

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE that Nabers — who was LSU's leading pass receiver last season — appeared in court on Tuesday. It added that authorities decided not to move forward with charges on the condition that he gave up possession of the firearm.

He was subsequently released without having to post bail, court documents obtained by PEOPLE show.

Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after scoring a 34 yard touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Malik Nabers. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The crime of illegal carrying of a weapon carries a penalty fine of no greater than $500, or imprisonment for not more than six months, according to Louisiana law (although the two punishments can be combined)

The New Orleans police department and the Orleans Parish Magistrate did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for additional information or comment.

In a comment to PEOPLE, LSU Football said "the charges against Malik were dropped."

Nabers just completed a standout sophomore season, leading LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards, according to ESPN. He also finished second in the SEC in receiving yards.

