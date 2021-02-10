Malik Beasley Receives 120-Day Jail Sentence After Pleading Guilty for Threatening Family with a Gun

Malik Beasley was charged with one felony count of threats of violence, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office

Malik Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail on Tuesday for one count of felony threats of violence.

In December, the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, pleaded guilty after an incident in September when he pointed a gun at a family outside his home, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The basketball star is expected to report to the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility (also known as the Hennepin County Workhouse) on May 26 following the end of the NBA season, the attorney's office said in a press release.

In the event that Beasley contracts COVID-19 before he's expected to serve jail time or there is an outbreak in jail, he will be "released on electronic home monitoring."

Image zoom

In addition to jail time, Beasley has to complete three years of probation for the felony charge to be reduced to a misdemeanor, per his plea deal. After two years of probation, he is able to petition for the reduction.

Under probation, the NBA star is not allowed to use alcohol or drugs, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management program. He also has a lifetime ban from gun possession.

At Beasley's remote sentencing, a victim statement was read from the family citing "severe emotional trauma."

"I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions," the NBA player said in response.

His attorney, Steven Haney, told ESPN, "We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices."

Image zoom Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In September, Beasley pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old who were on a Parade of Homes after they had stopped outside of a Plymouth, Minnesota, residence rented by the NBA star and his now-estranged wife, Montana Yao.

Prosecutors said the family, who assumed the house was closed after seeing that it was roped off, were in the process of finding another home to view when Beasley pointed his firearm at them and told them to leave the property.

Officers later obtained a search warrant to locate the rifle and allegedly found more than 835 grams of marijuana in the home as well as three firearms, according to a criminal complaint.

At Beasley's hearing in December, he entered a plea deal and prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge related to the case.

Amid Beasley's legal drama, his romance with Larsa Pippen continues to blossom.

Image zoom Larsa Pippen; Malik Beasley | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The pair was first linked in November when they were photographed holding hands while shopping.

When the images were published, Beasley's wife said she had no idea her husband was out with Pippen. "Wow… I don't even know this man…" Yao, who shares a child with the athlete, wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Yao later filed for divorce and claimed that she and her 22-month-old son Malaki Joesph "were told to leave our family home 10 days ago" due to the scandal.

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Receives Flirty Instagram Comment from Married Malik Beasley amid Drama with His Wife