Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge as His Christmas Photo with Larsa Pippen Surfaces

Malik Beasley pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence on Monday in relation to a September incident in which he pointed a gun at a family outside of his home, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office

Malik Beasley is closing the chapter on his legal court case as he continues to get cozy with Larsa Pippen.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, has pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence in relation to a September incident in which he pointed a gun at a family outside of the home he shared with his wife Montana Yao, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.

As part of his plea, prosecutors have dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge related to the case.

If Beasley successfully completes his three years of probation, his felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor, according to officials. He will also be allowed to petition for its reduction after completing the second year of probation.

Beasley's lawyer, Steven Haney, told ESPN that the basketball star will not have to serve jail time or home confinement until after the 2020-21 NBA season. Beasley's sentence will also not exceed 120 days, according to the attorney.

Beasley's remote court appearance came a day after he was photographed with Larsa Pippen. On Sunday, the two posed for a cozy picture in front of a giant Christmas tree in Minnesota, where the basketballer lives.

In the shot, Pippen, 46, — wearing a black ensemble with a yellow flannel top tied around her waist — stands next to Beasley, who can be seen in a red hoodie and matching bottoms. The pair smile as they strike a pose.

Image zoom Larsa Pippen | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Beasley was charged with threats of violence and drug possession in October. His now-estranged wife, Montana Yao, was charged with drug possession.

According to a criminal complaint, Beasley pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old who were on a Parade of Homes after they had stopped outside of a Plymouth, Minnesota, residence rented by the NBA star and his wife.

Prosecutors said the family, who assumed the house was closed after seeing that it was roped off, were in the process of finding another home to view when Beasley pointed his firearm at them and told them to leave the property.

Officers later obtained a search warrant to locate the rifle and found three firearms and more than 835 grams of marijuana in the home, according to the complaint.

Image zoom Montana Yao | Credit: Montana Yao/insyagram

When asked about the incident during a virtual hearing on Monday, Beasley said, "I could have retreated, I learned my lesson," according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"I was not in my right mind. I’m ready to move on," he said.

Beasley's sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 9. Meanwhile, Yao is due to appear in court on Dec. 29.

Earlier this month, Pippen and Beasley were spotted cozying up to each other. In pictures taken on Nov. 23, Pippen was seen shopping, holding hands and linking arms with Beasley as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.

When the images were published, Beasley's wife said she had no idea her husband was out with Pippen. "Wow… I don't even know this man…" Yao, who shares a child with the athlete, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Earlier this month Yao filed for divorce and claimed that she and her 21-month-old son Malaki Joesph "were told to leave our family home 10 days ago" due to the scandal.

"Hey y'all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time," Yao wrote in a Dec. 9 Instagram post. "Things have been pretty rough, I'm not going to lie."