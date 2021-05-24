Malik Beasley Apologizes to Estranged Wife for Larsa Pippen Relationship: 'I’m Looking for Forgiveness'

Malik Beasley was first linked to Larsa Pippen in November 2020 while he was still legally married to Montana Yao

Malik Beasley has issued a public apology to estranged wife Montana Yao a month after his headline-making romance with Larsa Pippen fizzled.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, shared a lengthy apology on Instagram to Yao, 23, after he entered into a months-long relationship with Pippen, 46, that started last fall while he and Yao were still legally married (Beasley and Pippen have since split).

"I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn't were it was supposed to be," Beasley wrote alongside a throwback photo of he and Yao cradling their son Makai, now 2, in the hospital after he was born. "I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I'm telling the world and you that there's no body like you for me."

"For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you," the NBA star added, "also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain't the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish as that's some childish ish and I'm trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain't looking to be judged I'm looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did."

"At the end of the day I'm a lover boy and I miss holding y'all and loving y'all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing...," Beasley concluded his post.

A rep for Yao did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Yao filed for divorce in December after Beasley and Pippen were photographed holding hands. The model later claimed she and her son were kicked out of her home and that Beasley cheated on her with Pippen.

Pippen, who was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, later claimed that Beasley was separated from Yao by the time they started dating.

"We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," the former Real Housewives of Miami star said on Hollywood Unlocked in February. "I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you."

Last month, Pippen's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Bravo alum and Beasley called it quits.

"They're friends and still in communication but are not together," a source told PEOPLE. "Distance played a role in the breakup."

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that Pippen is "excited about her next chapter," adding, "Malik who?!"