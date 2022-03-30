Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Jenkins Retires from NFL After 13-Year Career: 'Grateful'

Malcolm Jenkins played for the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl with each team

Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins is retiring, he announced during an episode of The Pivot podcast on Wednesday.

Jenkins, 34, played for both the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles during his 13-year career in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl ring once with each franchise, in 2010 and 2018, respectively.

"I'm excited to announce that after 13 seasons I'm retiring from the game of football," Jenkins said in a clip posted to Twitter by The Pivot.

Jenkins expanded on his decision in a tweet on Wednesday morning in which he said he was thankful for the time he spent in the league.

"Grateful. After 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end," he said. "I'm just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game, became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people," Jenkins wrote.

"My time on the field may be over, but I'll never stop fighting for the people," he added.

Jenkins helped co-found the Players Coalition, a group of athletes pursuing activism, and was selected as a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist multiple times.

"In so many ways, Malcolm Jenkins defined everything we want a Philadelphia Eagle to be," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement posted to social media. "He was talented, intelligent, versatile, and reliable. He was physically and mentally tough."

"He led with his words, with his actions, with the emotion he took to the field, and with the professionalism he brought every single day to our building," Lurie continued.

Saints coach Dennis Allen called Jenkins a "great leader" and an "important contributor to the community."

"I recall when we first drafted Malcolm in 2009, he made contributions to a Super Bowl Championship team in multiple positions in the secondary and then pretty quickly developed into an outstanding safety," Allen said. "The combination of skill, awareness and intelligence allowed Malcolm to be in position to make plays all over the field. To put up the numbers he did for as long as he did speaks both to his talent and his commitment to his craft."

"He was also a great leader in the locker room and important contributor to the community. I'm proud to say that I had the opportunity to coach Malcolm and congratulate him on an excellent career."