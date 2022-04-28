Make-A-Wish Recipient Will Announce New York Giants' 2022 First-Round NFL Draft Pick 

Sam Prince will be in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft, making his wish a reality

A special guest will join the New York Giants on Thursday night to announce their first-round NFL Draft pick in Las Vegas.

Sam Prince, a Make-a-Wish recipient from North Caldwell, New Jersey — located about 13 miles from where the Giants play — will join the NFL's Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the pick.

Prince, who has battled a heart condition, received a heart transplant and his health has improved.

He learned his wish would be granted in the presence of Giants legend Eli Manning, according to the NFL. A team from ESPN was there to capture the moment, which will be featured later this summer in the network's My Wish series.

The Giants have the number five pick for the overall draft this year.

In a heartwarming video posted to the Giants' Instagram Wednesday, Prince is asked about the prospect of traveling to Las Vegas for the event.

He is told the team needs someone they can "rely on to go to Las Vegas" and make the pick and asked if he would be "willing to do that."

"Yes sir, yes sir, yes sir, yes sir," Prince says, jumping out of his chair with Manning sitting in the background. The excited fan is then presented with a Giants jersey with his last name printed on the back.

In the post, Prince is seen smiling ear to ear in various shots while wearing a blue team sweatshirt and a Make-a-Wish baseball hat.

Another Make-a-Wish recipient will be joining Prince in Las Vegas on behalf of his own favorite NFL team.

Ben Lepper, who has overcome leukemia, will have his wish granted as he announces the New England Patriots' second-round pick alongside Patriots' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Lawrence Guy, according to the NFL.