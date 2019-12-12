All MLB Teams Will Expand Netting After Foul Balls Lead to Fan Death and Injuries

Image zoom Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty

All 30 teams in Major League Baseball will extend protective netting in their stadiums in 2020 following a string of injuries to fans hit by foul balls.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told CNBC that the improved netting will now stretch “substantially beyond the end of the dugout,” and will be in place when baseball season kicks off in March.

Manfred said that about seven or eight teams will have netting that goes all the way down to the foul poles, while 15 teams will put it “down to the elbow areas of the playing fields.”

“The reason for that is when the stadiums jut away you have to run cables over the playing field to go all the way to the foul pole, so it’s very difficult structurally to do,” he told CNBC. “And then we had a group of clubs who were already well beyond the dugout, and they are going to continue in that mode.”

He added that the improvements are not the result of an official rule requiring the teams to do so, but that all 30 teams met with the league office and the decision was agreed upon.

“There was no rule passed or anything like that. We just went out, talked to the clubs, made the case that extending netting was the thing to do, and the clubs individually responded in a positive way,” he said.

The update comes after a series of fan injuries over the last few years caused mostly by hard-hit foul balls, including one that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old woman at Dodger Stadium in August 2018.

Lisa Goldbloom, a mother of four celebrating her birthday and wedding anniversary, died four days after she was hit in the head by a baseball that soared into the stands just above the area protected by netting.

Image zoom Lisa Goldbloom Courtesy Goldbloom Family

In the months after, Goldbloom’s daughter Jana Brody repeatedly called for MLB teams to extend their netting vertically.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant also pushed for a similar cause in May after a 2-year-old girl was struck in the head by a foul ball during a Houston Astros vs. Cubs game.

She sustained a skull fracture with subdural bleeding, bruising and swelling, and also suffered a seizure upon being hospitalized, her family’s attorney said later.

“There’s a lot of kids coming to the games — young kids who want to watch us play,” Bryant told ESPN. “And the balls come in hard. I mean, the speed of the game is quick, and I think any safety measure we can take to make sure that the fans are safe, we should do it.”

Image zoom Albert Amora Jr. is consoled after his baseball hit a young fan David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just one month after the girl’s injury, a Dodgers fan was hospitalized after she was struck in the head by a foul ball that was hit deep beyond the stadium’s protective netting.

Star first baseman Cody Bellinger hit the ball that struck the fan and said after the game that it would be a “smart decision” to further extend the netting.

An October investigation by NBC News found “at least 808 reports of injuries to fans from baseballs from 2012 to 2019,” with injuries ranging from concussions to permanent vision loss.

ESPN previously reported that in addition to Goldbloom, the only other two instances of fans dying after being hit by balls that flew into the stands came in 1943 in Washington, and in 1970 at Dodger Stadium.