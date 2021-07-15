The 'Magnificent Seven' Team USA Gymnasts of 1996: Where Are They Now?

Then: The youngest member of the 1996 women's Olympic gymnastics team, Moceanu struggled with an injury during the Games but still helped bring the team to the top and their news-making gold medal win. Two years after the Olympics, she became legally emancipated from her parents, though the family later reconicled. Following her career in sports, she graduated from John Carroll University.

Now: Married and a mom of two, Moceanu toured the country in exhibitions for a few years with some of her teammates following the Olympics, retiring in 2005. She's stayed connected to the sport, running a gym in Cleveland (where her son trains!) and speaking in support of the gymnasts who first came out with sexual assault allegations against disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar.

In 2012, she revealed on 20/20 she had a sister she'd never met, which she discovered after receiving a package with a letter and photos of a woman named Jennifer Bricker who looked like her younger sister Christina. She confronted her parents, who told her the baby was born the day after her 6th birthday, but didn't have legs and would require expensive medical care the family couldn't afford. They placed her for adoption, but she later found her birth family through a clerical error — and eventually reached out, forming a relationship with her big sisters. And as it turns out, she has some gymnastic skills, too!