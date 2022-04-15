The NBA legend's son rocked a show-stopping sparkly silver gown at the Los Angeles premiere of They Call Me Magic

EJ Johnson Steals the Show in Silver Gown as He Hits Dad Magic Johnson's Doc Premiere with Family

Magic Johnson's new documentary series They Call Me Magic hosted its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday and the NBA legend hit the red carpet with family by his side.

Magic's son EJ Johnson, 29, wore a fabulous silver sequined gown paired thigh-high black boots for the big moment, accessorizing with diamond necklaces and a black clutch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former athlete, 62, matched his son's color scheme, opting for a plaid gray and black blazer and black pants. The father-son duo was all smiles as they posed for photos on the carpet.

Magic's wife Cookie, daughter Elisa, and son Andre were also in attendance for the former Los Angeles Laker's big night. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Samuel L. Jackson, and Stevie Wonder were spotted at the star-studded celebration of Magic's legacy.

They Call Me Magic, a four-part series, offers an intimate look into the life of Magic, who spent much of his basketball career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers before later serving as the team's president of basketball operations. Apple TV+ promises the show "charts the life and career of a legend."

EJ — who appears in his dad's doc — is no stranger to the spotlight. He was a fan-favorite on E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills before the show was canceled after four seasons.

Following the show's cancellation, E! made EJ the star of his own spinoff series, EJ and the City. The show also featured his pal Samaria Smith, daughter of LL Cool J.