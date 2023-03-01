Magic Johnson Says 'It Hurts Fans and Parents' When NBA Superstars Sit Out Games

"It hurts those fans and the parents who have worked hard to bring their kids to the arena to see their favorite player, and then they're not playing," Johnson tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on March 1, 2023 04:37 PM
Magic Johnson, LeBron James

The NBA is gaining more backlash as star players continue to sit out games, and basketball legend Magic Johnson agrees with the criticism.

The 63-year-old NBA icon, who appears in Coke Zero Sugar's March Madness campaign, tells PEOPLE that the idea of star players sitting out, with the intention of resting them for higher-pressure games, was unheard of when he played in the league. "We didn't have that when I played," says Johnson. "I enjoyed trying to play all the games because I love to play."

Johnson believes stars' choice not to play — typically called load management, and allowed with older players — has "definitely changed" the league. "Things have really changed now because of load management, and I think that it's good to protect the guys, but it also hurts the game," he explains.

Specifically, Johnson says fans look forward to seeing NBA stars and it's disappointing to fans when they purchase tickets and miss out on the game's marquee names.

"When you have big games that we look forward to seeing a Stephen Curry, LeBron, or Kevin Durant or Paul George and those guys, it hurts when we don't see them play."

The Los Angeles Lakers legend says he "loves watching superstars play like superstars" and calls it "a disappointment for everyone" when teams sit their stars. "It hurts those fans and the parents who have worked hard to bring their kids to the arena to see their favorite player, and then they're not playing," says Johnson. "So it's a big disappointment."

Johnson hopes that moving forward, the league can find a happy medium for star players. "I hope that we can get to a situation where when the stars know it's a big game, on TV, that they play," he tells PEOPLE.

And right now, the NBA legend is getting ready for another exciting March Madness, this time with Coke Zero Sugar.

Johnson stars in an ad spot for the campaign with Dave stars Lil Dicky and Taco, who he says were "so much fun" on the set.

"I think the thing that I loved first, was we shot it in a bodega and then we had so much fun shooting the commercial," he says. "We talked basketball the whole time."

Johnson thinks his fans are "going to love this spot" with the Hulu stars. "It's funny, but what made it really cool was I was already a fan and drinking Coke Zero Sugar before they hired me, so this was really unique and special for me."

The campaign is building excitement for March Madness, which Johnson says is one of his favorite times of the year. "I played in the tournament myself in 1979 when we actually beat Indiana State and Larry Bird," says Johnson. "And that game is still the number one watched college basketball game in history."

