Magic Johnson Says He's a 'Laker Forever' After Abruptly Leaving Position with the Team

No burnt bridges, here.

Despite the uproar surrounding his sudden departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson is still supporting the team.

“There’s nothing really else to say other than I’m going to be a Laker forever,” he told reporters at the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s 10th Annual ‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ Charity Boxing Night this week.

Johnson stepped down as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations in April after first assuming the role in Feb. 2017. He left the position in a spur of the moment press conference, just an hour before the team’s last home game of the season. Calling it the “right thing to do, the right move to make,” Johnson, 59, also made the shocking announcement that he hadn’t told Jeanie Buss — the team’s controlling owner, president and Johnson’s lifelong friend — or general manager Rob Pelinka of his decision at that point.

“I support Jeanie and the new coach Frank Bobo and the direction they’re taking the team,” Johnson continued on Wednesday. “We just have to be better and I’m sure we will be. And so that’s it. There’s nothing else to really say about it other than I’m a Laker forever and I want the best for the Lakers.”

Also during the event, Johnson opened up about how his daughter Elisa Johnson is doing in the wake of a scary home invasion.

“She’s doing great. Her mom, Cookie, has done a wonderful job of really just helping her to get through it. It was a tough emotional time,” explained Johnson. “And also you think about your daughter, so it was tearing me up inside.”

While Elisa was spending time at an Airbnb with her friends in December, two armed men entered the home, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the men began terrorizing the 10 guests, holding them at gunpoint. Elisa, who was in one of the bedrooms during the robbery, overheard the disturbance and escaped out a sliding glass door, TMZ reported. She then ran down the street to safety.

Said Johnson to reporters, “Cookie, really, I think woman to woman, it was really a great moment to see them two bond and help her through it. And then dad wanting to be the security blanket. But that’s my baby. And so I’m glad she’s able to turn a negative into a positive and help other young ladies too.”