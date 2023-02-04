Magic Johnson Would 'Love to See' Kyrie Irving in L.A. Lakers 'Purple and Gold'

Earvin "Magic" Johnson has his eyes on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to join his former team.

On Friday, Magic, 63, tweeted that he would be delighted for Iriving to come play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Personally, I'd love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold," the NBA icon wrote.

Just days after being voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, saying that if he is not moved before the NBA's trade deadline of Feb. 9 he will become a free agent.

However, he is requesting the shift under controversy. In addition to his well-publicized refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Irving has caused considerable ripples in the NBA of late, having been recently under fire for promoting an antisemitic film, though Irving claimed at a press conference that posting a link to the film did not mean he was condoning it.

Regardless, several teams including the Lakers are reportedly interested in Irving, and Johnson is not the only pro who appears to be rooting for Irving to come to L.A.

Lakers superstar forward and former teammate LeBron James also seemingly gave his seal of approval for Irving to come and join his team in a post on Twitter.

Irving was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft and won the 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. An eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA team member, he won a league championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 alongside James.

However, his latest controversy has sharply divided opinion in the league and its circles.

"I think the NBA dropped the ball," former All-Star Charles Barkley said on an episode of Inside the NBA.

Barkley, 59, said that "the NBA made a mistake" in not suspending Irving, and that the league has previously done "the right thing" by suspending players for similar behavior in the past.

"When you're somebody as great at basketball like [Irving], people are going to listen to what you say," said Barkley of Irving's social media presence.