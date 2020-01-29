Magic Johnson Encourages Kobe Bryant Fans to ‘Do Something Positive’ in His Honor

Magic Johnson is honoring friend and fellow Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant after his tragic death.

During Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Johnson, 60, reflected on his friendship with Bryant, who died at age 41 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Kimmel began the segment by thanking the basketball legend for showing up despite his grief.

“Kobe wouldn’t want me to cancel,” Johnson said. “Kobe would want us all to carry on and be great in our lives. We should do something positive — whether it’s making sure that we love our family or giving back to an organization in his name — we should do something great because he was such a great man, great husband, great father.”

Johnson continued: “Incredible basketball player — for 20 years, to wear the Laker purple and gold, man. And loved playing the game, and then to see him just become a great father and husband … He was enjoying life and went way too early.”

Image zoom Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

I had a great time this evening reflecting on Kobe and the grown folk vacation Jimmy and I went on this summer. 🤣 It’s always a pleasure joining the show. Thank you for having me! @JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/DnOFAc8inm — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2020

Johnson then spoke about his relationship with Bryant, and said that he “idolized” the younger Lakers player as much as Bryant looked up to him.

“We idolized each other … We both poured our heart and soul into performing every night in Los Angeles for the greatest fans on earth,” the athlete said. “We both were committed to basketball, we were married to basketball, we were married to winning, and playing the game the right way.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Plunged 2000 Ft. Per Minute in ‘High Energy Impact’ Crash

Johnson added: “Every night that you came to the Forum — because that’s where he first started, and then he was able to build the Staples Center — every night you came to Staples Center you knew you were gonna see something special, something great that you’ve never seen in your life and that was Kobe Bryant. He made no excuses and that’s why we all should never make excuses because Kobe never made an excuse.”

“Whether he was tired, hurt, he played through everything and the man gave us everything that he had,” Johnson concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Kobe Bryant: Basketball Legend, Mamba Mentality, Creative Genius, Family Man

Image zoom Kobe Bryant Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty

Earlier this week, Kimmel, 52, filmed Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! without a live studio audience in order to honor Bryant.

“We don’t have a studio audience here tonight because — going forward with a comedy show didn’t feel right considering what happened yesterday — so I’d like to just speak to you directly,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue, before calling Bryant a “hero.”

RELATED: LeBron James Joins Moving Tribute for Kobe Bryant at Son Bronny’s Basketball Game

Image zoom Kobe Bryant and Jimmy Kimmel Randy Holmes via Getty Images

“And when I say that, I don’t mean a hero like real heroes — like firefighters, or doctors and nurses — who actually save lives,” Kimmel continued. “I don’t mean to compare what he did for a living to what they do. I know there are more important things than basketball. Almost everything is more important.”

“But Kobe was a hero in the way Superman is a hero,” the comedian explained. “He was so big and full of life, it was almost like he was a fictional character. A real-life superhero — with a costume and everything — walking amongst us.”

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.