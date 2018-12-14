Magic Johnson and His Family — Including Son EJ — Hit the Red Carpet Together in N.Y.C.

Broadway bound!

While attending the opening night performance of the new stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird on Thursday, Magic Johnson had some very special dates.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posing for photos with his wife Cookie and their 26-year-old son EJ, the NBA legend was all smiles on the red carpet during the New York City outing.

Standing out in bold colors, the family all opted to rock different hues. The retired athlete wore an orange turtleneck with a plaid suit, while his wife opted for a green suit with a white top. Pumping up the drama, EJ wore a burgundy fur coat with a bright satin shirt and a pair of matching pants that seemed to blend seamlessly into his heeled boots.

On the red carpet, the Johnsons also ran into Samuel L. Jackson, and posed for photos with the Academy Award-winning actor.

After the show, both Magic and his wife raved about the Broadway show, with the former athlete calling it “one of the best plays I’ve seen!”

Magic Johnson with wife Cookie Johnson, son EJ Johnson and actor Samuel L. Jackson Slaven Vlasic/Getty

RELATED: Magic Johnson’s Daughter Elisa Narrowly Escapes from 2 Armed Men During Terrifying Home Invasion

One family member who wasn’t present for the outing was the father of three’s 23-year-old daughter Elisa, who narrowly escaped a terrifying home invasion in San Fernando Valley earlier this month.

While spending time at an Airbnb with her friends, two armed men entered the home, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the men began terrorizing the 10 guests, holding them at gunpoint.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, could not confirm to PEOPLE that Elisa was at the home during the home invasion, but did confirm that the incident took place. The LAPD also told PEOPLE that the two male suspects fled the property before police arrived. Luckily, there were no injuries.

Shortly after the robbery, Elisa seemingly responded to the incident on her Instagram story, writing, “God is so good.”

RELATED VIDEO: Magic Johnson Named Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations

Opening up earlier this year on an episode of Red Table Talk, EJ — who came out as gay in 2013 — explained that he’s still figuring out dating as someone with a famous father.

“It’s always been a struggle. There’s so many factors. First of all, the celebrity thing — who are you here for, are you dating me or are you trying to date my dad?” he said to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith, as well as his own mom Cookie.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star also added that, at the time, he’d yet to introduce a boyfriend to his family “because every time I would be ready to something happens and then I’m like, ‘Okay.’ “