Magic Johnson's Daughter Elisa Narrowly Escapes from 2 Armed Men During Terrifying Home Invasion

Magic Johnson‘s daughter narrowly escaped a terrifying home invasion in San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

Elisa Johnson, 23, was spending time at an Airbnb, rented by her friends Sunday morning when two armed men entered the home, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the men began terrorizing the 10 guests, holding them at gunpoint.

Elisa, who was in one of the bedroom’s during the robbery, overheard the disturbance and escaped out a sliding glass door, TMZ reported. She then ran down the street to safety.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, could not confirm to PEOPLE that Elisa was at the home during the home invasion, but did confirm that the incident took place.

The LAPD also told PEOPLE that the two male suspects fled the property before police arrived. Luckily, there were no injuries.

According to TMZ, the suspects stole belongings worth more than $30,000, including a Rolex, other jewelry, cash and electronics.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

A representative for Elisa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Airbnb also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shortly after the robbery, Elisa seemingly responded to the incident on her Instagram Stories.

“God is so good,” Elisa wrote.

In addition to being the daughter of Magic and his wife Cookie Johnson, Elisa is best known for her appearances on E!’s The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and her brother EJ‘s spinoff EJNYC.