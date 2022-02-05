The four-part docuseries They Call Me Magic will be debut on Apple TV+ April 22

Magic Johnson Comes Out 'Swinging' in Apple's They Call Me Magic Docuseries — Watch the Teaser Trailer

There is magic in the air.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson is sharing his story in the upcoming four-part docuseries They Call Me Magic, which will stream on Apple TV+ April 22.

They Call Me Magic will give fans "a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today," Apple said in a press release.

The docuseries examines Johnson's rise to fame to become an NBA superstar and face of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, including how he changed the conversation around HIV after contracting the virus in 1991.

Director Todd Haynes was given "unprecedented access" to the basketball legend to chronicle his life from his humble beginning in Lansing, Michigan to his career today as a successful entrepreneur and community activist.

They Call Me Magic features interviews with Johnson, his family and all-star lineup of people from the NBA MVP's career.

In a throwback clip from the trailer, Johnson says, "I think you just have to come out swinging, and I'm swinging."

The release of They Call Me Magic will follow a scripted series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty about Johnson and the Lakers in the '80s, which is set to debut on HBO in March.

The show is produced by Adam McKay and based on Jeff Pearlman's book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After being drafted by the Lakers in 1979, Johnson won NBA Championship and Finals Most Valuable Player Awards during his rookie year. He went on to win four more championships with the Lakers during the 1980s.

Johnson abruptly retired from the league after announcing that he was HIV positive but returned to play in the 1992 All-Star Game where he was awarded the All-Star MVP Award. After a four-year retirement, he returned to the court in 1996 to play 32 games for the Lakers.