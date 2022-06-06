Magic Johnson Celebrates Son EJ's 30th Birthday: 'So Honored and Blessed'

The NBA legend's family enjoyed a day at Six Flags Magic Mountain and dinner in West Hollywood for EJ Johnson's milestone birthday

Magic Johnson was on hand to celebrate his son EJ Johnson's milestone birthday over the weekend.

EJ turned 30 on Saturday and marked the occasion with a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in California before hitting the town for a family dinner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Magic, 62, posed alongside wife Cookie, sons EJ and Andre Johnson, daughter Elisa Johnson, and daughter-in-law Lisa Meyers Johnson, in a photo from the outing shared on Instagram.

"We had so much fun celebrating EJ's birthday today at Six Flags," the NBA legend wrote in the accompanying caption.

EJ wore a beige corset and feathered sleeves, both by Gucci, with a pink mini skirt and Converse hightop sneakers while his dad Magic wore a black Versace tee for the amusement park day.

The Johnsons capped off EJ's birthday celebration with dinner at LAVO in Los Angeles, opting for more formal looks for the swanky restaurant.

Magic and Cookie, 63, also both posted birthday tributes to their son. "Happy 30th birthday to my incredible son EJ!!! I am so honored and blessed to have you as my son," Magic wrote on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

EJ's brother Andre Johnson, Magic's son with ex Melissa Mitchell, also penned a sweet message to his younger brother.

"You brighten up every room you walk into and I know you will do the same during this next chapter of your life. I love you and couldn't be more blessed to have such an incredible brother," Andre, 40, wrote.

EJ has enjoyed his own successful career in fashion and entertainment over the years. He was a fan favorite on E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills before the show was canceled after four seasons.

Following the show's conclusion, E! made EJ the star of his own spinoff series, EJ and the City. The show also featured his pal Samaria Smith, daughter of LL Cool J.