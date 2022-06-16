Evan Bates popped the question on June 11 (6/11) as the Olympic ice dancers had been dating for six years and skating together for 11

Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates Are Engaged! See the Sweet Photos from Their 'Perfect Day'

Olympic ice dancer Evan Bates just landed his most impressive trick yet: his marriage proposal to Madison Chock!

The ice-dancing couple got engaged during a vacation in Thailand last weekend, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"I was planning to propose since we went ring shopping in April," Bates tells PEOPLE. "Madi wanted a vintage ring and we found the perfect one from Victor Barboné in NYC. It's a vintage Cartier ring from 1920. It's very Art Deco, which is Madi's favorite and it's one of a kind."

Bates, 33, says he picked June 11 (6/11) to pop the question because of the "significance" of the numbers as the couple had been dating for six years and skating together for 11.

After spending the morning by the pool and feeling "blissful and relaxed" from their massages on Saturday, the pair made their way down to the beach where Bates proposed.

"I found a stick and began doodling in the sand. Evan suggested I write the date. As I finished writing the date, he pointed out the significance of the numbers of the date," Chock, 29, recalls.

"Then he knelt down and asked me to marry him! I was carrying a bunch of stuff and had my hands full, but when I realized what was happening I tossed everything down on the sand and answered with a resounding yes," she says. "We were engaged!"

Bates says he was "stressed" about finding the right moment to propose as it was "pouring rain all day." Luckily, the athlete says the rain subsided enough for his plan to come to fruition.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates Credit: Courtesy Madison Chock and Evan Bates

After popping the question, Bates had an additional surprise for Chock. "I had the hotel staff put roses and champagne in the room for when we got back so Madi would be surprised and it worked!" he says.

"We were on vacation with friends and they all knew I was going to do it so they stayed out of the way until afterward, then they joined us for champagne and Thai food on the beach," he continues. "It was a perfect day, rain included!"

The pair first announced they were dating in late 2017, after about a year together. Bates told NBC he was the one to make the first move (though they had gone on a date together years earlier, as teenagers).