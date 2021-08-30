The Amazing Race's Maddison McKibbin Marries Chelsea Hayes in 'Casual' Mexico Wedding

The couple opted for no assigned seating and a buffet of Mexican food

Love at first spike!

Professional beach volleyball player and The Amazing Race finalist Maddison McKibbin married Chelsea Hayes on Saturday in Mexico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the "extremely casual" nuptials, the groom wore a white linen shirt and made the playlist himself. Guests were greeted by a mariachi band playing, and the couple opted for no assigned seating and a buffet of Mexican food, including popsicles rather than a wedding cake for dessert.

"It's more about people getting together, seeing old friends and having a good time," McKibbin tells PEOPLE.

Amazing Race Alum Maddison McKibbin Marries Chelsea Chelsea and Maddison McKibbin | Credit: Josh Glazebrook

A highlight of the celebrations was surprising guests with a fireworks display.

The guest list included several familiar faces in the volleyball world, Tokyo Olympics indoor gold medalist Kelsey Robinson, Tri Bourne, Taylor Crabb, Trevor Crabb, Jeremy Casebeer and Troy Field.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Amazing Race Alum Maddison McKibbin Marries Chelsea Chelsea and Maddison McKibbin | Credit: Josh Glazebrook

The Amazing Race winners Will Jardell and James Wallington, who appeared on season 32 of the CBS reality show with McKibbin and his brother Riley, also attended.

The destination wedding was in one of McKibbin's favorite "staycation" spots, only a few hours drive from his home in California, and was a days-long celebration, complete with wine tasting and relaxing at the beach.

Amazing Race Alum Maddison McKibbin Marries Chelsea Will Jardell, Maddison McKibbin and James Wallington | Credit: Josh Glazebrook

McKibbin met his now-wife when she was his trainer at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. He proposed in October 2020 during a hike in San Simeon, getting down on one knee on the bluffs overlooking the water.

"The words didn't come out as smooth as I wished they would, but that's how it happened," McKibbin says.

He then surprised Chelsea by having about 30 friends and family members back at their campsite to celebrate the engagement with them.

The McKibbins also recently celebrated a new family member: Maddison's brother Riley and his girlfriend, professional indoor volleyball player Carli Lloyd, recently welcomed a daughter named Storm.