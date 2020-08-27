Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, had disappeared on Monday while on a berry-picking trip in Okeechobee County, Florida

Bengals Player Mackensie Alexander's Father Found Alive in Florida After Missing for Three Days

Mackensie Alexander's missing father has been found alive in Florida, according to authorities.

Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, was located on Thursday morning when he walked up to a ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

"He is in good health and will be turned over to family members," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Alexandre was first reported missing on Monday after having gone on a berry-picking trip with another man. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report the news. He had traveled roughly 85 miles to Okeechobee County in Florida to pick palmetto berries, Pelissero and ESPN reported.

The other man told investigators he had searched for three hours for Alexandre before calling his wife to help him, the Springfield News-Sun reported. When the pair still could not find him they reported him missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which partnered up with Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office to initiate a search and rescue mission.

Alexander left the Cincinnati Bengals training camp to aid in the search.

Deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four wheelers, were involved in the search mission.

On Tuesday, Alexander was arrested and charged with one count of battery after confronting the man who had accompanied his father on the trip, according to online arrest records from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

"We recognize that this is an emotional and frightening time for the family and friends of Jean Odney Alexandre. However, everyone must act within the law," a spokesman for the Collier County Sheriff's Office previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

The 26-year-old cornerback was released from jail on $2,000 bond after a Wednesday hearing.

"Mackensie's a loving son, and he's concerned about his father. That is his sole concern in the matter," Alexander's attorneys, Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman, said in a statement obtained by Pelissero. "The only concern that Mackensie has right now is finding his father and the well-being of his father."

During the latest NFL off-season, Alexander signed a one-year, $3,953,125 deal with the Bengals. Prior to that, he played four years as cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings.