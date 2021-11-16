The New England Patriots quarterback was drafted by the team earlier this year

Mac Jones Says He Was a Child Model and Actor: 'There Are a Few Commercials Out There'

Mac Jones the quarterback just might have been Mac Jones the movie star.

The 23-year-old NFL rookie revealed during an interview with WEEI 93.7's Merloni & Fauria this week that long before he was a first-round 2021 NFL Draft pick, he was a child model and actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun," said Jones, adding that "there are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I think a lot of people know."

Of course, the Internet-delivered, quickly digging up photos from Jones' modeling days which showed him as a platinum-haired youngster posing in dapper suits and his tennis whites.

Jones — who was drafted out of the University of Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft — had some other early gigs, too.

He told Merloni & Fauria that his "first job [was] doing yard work for my dad. At first, I'd do it for free. Eventually, me and my brother scheming him up for money."

RELATED VIDEO: NFL Star Alex Smith's Leg Brace Transformed into a Lombardi-Style 'Trophy of Triumph'

Earlier this season, Jones crossed paths with one of his New England predecessors when the Patriots played the Buccaneers. Tom Brady, 44, spent two decades as quarterback for the Patriots, before switching to the role for the Tampa Bay team.

The pair shared an exchange when the match-up occurred, with Jones previously saying, "After the game, I got a chance to congratulate him on the win and he's a great quarterback. And yeah, he played well tonight and that's pretty much all there was to it."