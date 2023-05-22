Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'Sparkling' Night Out with Girlfriend Sophie Scott at Taylor Swift Concert

One of the couple's friends joked on Instagram that the concert was "Sophie's Super Bowl"

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 11:51 AM
Mac Jones Has ‘Sparkling’ Night Out With Girlfriend Sophia Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Mac Jones and Sophie Scott. Photo: Sophie Scott/Instagram

Mac Jones wasn't the only star on the field at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots quarterback and his girlfriend Sophie Scott went to Jones' home stadium — as fans, this time — to see Taylor Swift, sporting sparkling outfits and gigantic smiles to see their favorite singer.

"This night was SPARKLING," Scott posted on Instagram alongside a few shots of her and Jones, who was decked out with a Reputation-esque snake shirt, a glittering silver jacket and a Taylor Swift hat. "I'll never let it go."

Scott posted a number of close-up videos of Swift, 33, performing during the concert, as well as a pair of photos of herself and Jones, 24, before and during the show.

Swift has been over the moon while playing stadiums across the country as part of "The Eras Tour," recently saying she's "never been this happy in my life." The singer made her latest stop in Massachusetts on Saturday night and drew out plenty of celebrities. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was also spotted in the crowd, as was TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Mac Jones Has ‘Sparkling’ Night Out With Girlfriend Sophia Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Sophie Scott and Mac Jones. Sophie Scott/Instagram

But few might be as big of fans as Scott and her NFL boyfriend. Scott, who identifies herself as a "Swiftie" in her Instagram profile, shared a number of videos from throughout the night, including shots of her and a group of friends grabbing dinner before the show.

"The night of all nights is here!" she ecstatically wrote in one post. Another friend called the concert "Sophie's Super Bowl," while she shared another image of herself smiling and holding up her hand, which had Swift's favorite number "13" written on it.

Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophie Scott walk together on the field at the end of the New England Patriots first day of training camp on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium
Mac Jones and Sophie Scott. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

Jones has also revealed before that he's a big fan of Swift's music. Over the weekend, the Patriots posted a TikTok asking players to name their favorite Swift song and album. While most of the players laughed and gave quick answers, Jones seemed to be ready to dive into her discography.

"'The Last Great American Dynasty,'" Jones sternly answered. "And then 'Karma,' of course 'Karma.' Favorite album? 'Reputation,' for what it stands for."

Jones has been busy building his own reputation in New England over the past two seasons, since taking over the starting quarterback position from the legendary Tom Brady.

The University of Alabama alum got the job in 2021 after beating out Cam Newton and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie year. Last year was tougher, as Jones and the Patriots missed the playoffs with a losing record.

But Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien recently told ESPN the quarterback has a "clean slate" heading into the 2023 season later this year. "However you played, or however you coached, or whatever you did in the past, in the end it's all about what are you going to do starting now," he said.

Related Articles
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Yells 'I'm Back!' After Draining 3-Pointer in First Home Game
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
TOPSHOT - A woman is held by other as she cries following a stampede during a football match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, on May 20, 2023. Nine people were killed May 20, 2023 in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said. (Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP) (Photo by MILTON FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 12 Dead, More Than 100 Injured in Stampede at Soccer Stadium in El Salvador
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Since Russian Imprisonment
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Game Since Russian Imprisonment
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Civil Rights Activist and Actor, Dead at 87
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller
Champion College Waterskier Michael 'Micky' Geller Dead at 18: 'Overwhelmed with Sadness'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Judge Rules in Favor of Tiger Woods, Says Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Can't Get Out of NDA
San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves
Aces' Coach Becky Hammon Denies Discriminating Against Pregnant Player: 'Not How I Saw Things'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FD5E_nw6ex4 Highland track star wins indoor state team title all by herself NBC4 Columbus
Ohio High School Runner Wins State Title on Her Own: 'I Was So Excited'
Allie LaForce Talks Relationship with LeBron James and Hectic Conference Finals Travel Schedule
TNT's Allie LaForce on Staying 'Ready for Anything' on NBA Sideline and Telling LeBron James 'No' (Exclusive)