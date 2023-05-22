Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'Sparkling' Night Out with Girlfriend Sophie Scott at Taylor Swift Concert

Mac Jones wasn't the only star on the field at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots quarterback and his girlfriend Sophie Scott went to Jones' home stadium — as fans, this time — to see Taylor Swift, sporting sparkling outfits and gigantic smiles to see their favorite singer.

"This night was SPARKLING," Scott posted on Instagram alongside a few shots of her and Jones, who was decked out with a Reputation-esque snake shirt, a glittering silver jacket and a Taylor Swift hat. "I'll never let it go."

Scott posted a number of close-up videos of Swift, 33, performing during the concert, as well as a pair of photos of herself and Jones, 24, before and during the show.

Swift has been over the moon while playing stadiums across the country as part of "The Eras Tour," recently saying she's "never been this happy in my life." The singer made her latest stop in Massachusetts on Saturday night and drew out plenty of celebrities. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was also spotted in the crowd, as was TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Sophie Scott and Mac Jones. Sophie Scott/Instagram

But few might be as big of fans as Scott and her NFL boyfriend. Scott, who identifies herself as a "Swiftie" in her Instagram profile, shared a number of videos from throughout the night, including shots of her and a group of friends grabbing dinner before the show.

"The night of all nights is here!" she ecstatically wrote in one post. Another friend called the concert "Sophie's Super Bowl," while she shared another image of herself smiling and holding up her hand, which had Swift's favorite number "13" written on it.

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

Jones has also revealed before that he's a big fan of Swift's music. Over the weekend, the Patriots posted a TikTok asking players to name their favorite Swift song and album. While most of the players laughed and gave quick answers, Jones seemed to be ready to dive into her discography.

"'The Last Great American Dynasty,'" Jones sternly answered. "And then 'Karma,' of course 'Karma.' Favorite album? 'Reputation,' for what it stands for."

Jones has been busy building his own reputation in New England over the past two seasons, since taking over the starting quarterback position from the legendary Tom Brady.

The University of Alabama alum got the job in 2021 after beating out Cam Newton and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie year. Last year was tougher, as Jones and the Patriots missed the playoffs with a losing record.

But Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien recently told ESPN the quarterback has a "clean slate" heading into the 2023 season later this year. "However you played, or however you coached, or whatever you did in the past, in the end it's all about what are you going to do starting now," he said.