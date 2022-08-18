Luke Knox, College Football Star and Brother of Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Dead at Age 22

Florida International University football player Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, the school confirmed. He was 22 years old.

Knox, whose is brother Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, was studying business at FIU. His cause of death has not shared, ESPN reported, though the university told the outlet that police do not suspect foul play.

A Brentwood, Tennessee native, Luke spent the past four seasons at the University of Mississippi as linebacker before transferring to FIU this year.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said in a Thursday morning on Twitter. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident."

MacIntyre continued, "Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke's family and all who love him."

The FIU athletics department also posted a statement on their Twitter, saying: "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program."

"We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Fellow athletes at FIU learned the news late on Wednesday, and Thursday's practice was canceled, ESPN reported. Grief counselors were brought in to meet with the team and others from the university community if requested.

After hearing the news, Dawson's coach on the Bills, Sean McDermott, shared his condolences during a press conference.

"My heart goes out to...our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," McDermott said. "We're right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

The coach ended, "So we love him, and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning."

In Luke's last Instagram post in July, the college athlete expressed how excited he was to play for FIU. "Live in Miami andddd play some ball?! Yaa we'll take that," Luke wrote in the caption. In the gallery of photos, Luke is seen hanging out with friends and having lunch with his mother, Rachel Knox.

"Thank you Lord for blessing me," he wrote, "You always know what's best! Month one down in Miami. (Pretty much fluent in Spanish now)"

Luke Knox/Instagram

Luke is survived by Dawson, 25; younger siblings LJ, Isaiah and Nate; and parents Rachel and David Knox.

In an Instagram post in April 2019, Luke said seeing Dawson get selected by the Bills was "one of the proudest moments in the life of a younger brother."

He wrote in the caption, "So dang proud of you bro. Time to go get what's yours!! Love you 🙏 #BILLSMAFIA"