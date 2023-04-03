LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Critics: 'This Is for The Girls That Look Like Me'

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese responded perfectly to the online critics who condemned her on-court celebration when her team took home the title in the Women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

During her postgame press conference, Reese, 20, said, "All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in the box that you all want me to be in."

The LSU star, whose team defeated Iowa 102-85 in the title game, continued, "I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. You told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing."

Finishing up her postgame comments, Reese added, "So this is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. It was bigger than me tonight. I'm happy. I felt I helped grow women's basketball."

Reese was harshly criticized on Twitter after the broadcast showed her taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" hand gesture made popular by wrestler John Cena, which Clark had done too earlier in the tournament.

The LSU Tigers had a firm grasp on their lead when Reese began the taunt, which also included pointing to her ring finger — signaling that they'll be getting the championship ring — while looking at Clark on Sunday.

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Speaking with ESPN after the game, Reese said, "I had a moment at the end of the game. I was in my bag, in my moment."

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player, for sure, but I don't take disrespect lightly," Reese said when speaking to ESPN, referencing Clark's previous taunts during the tournament.

Reese's inspiring postgame comments caught the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James, who was in support of the LSU star's confidence at the podium.

"Love to see it," James, 38, wrote on Twitter.

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson also congratulated Reese after the game. "Congratulations to Angel Reese for recording her 34th double double, the most in NCAA history," Johnson, 63, wrote in a tweet.

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty

"I LOVE BEING A BLACK QUEEN," Reese tweeted after the game, along with a handful of retweets showing every epic moment from her title win.

Reese was named the 2023 Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament. She scored a double-double in every game, according to the Sporting News.