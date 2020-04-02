LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Files for Divorce from Wife of 23 Years: Report

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty

Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Kelly after 23 years of marriage.

Ed, 58, filed a divorce petition on Feb. 26 in East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. Their date of separation was listed as Feb. 24.

In the court documents, Ed said he wanted the exclusive use of the home they previously shared in Baton Rouge, and had no objection to Kelly being granted the exclusive use of another Louisiana home “until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition,” the outlet reported.

Neither the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, LSU nor Orgeron immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Ed and Kelly tied the knot in February 1997 and have raised three children together: twin sons Parker and Cody, 22, and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, 28, Kelly’s son from a previous marriage, according to USA Today.

All three boys share a love of football with the collegiate coach.

Cody, a senior at McNeese State, is expected to return next year as the starting quarterback, and his brother served as a student assistant there last season, previously playing as a wide receiver. Meanwhile, Spotts-Orgeron works as an offensive analyst on Ed’s staff at LSU.

Ed was first hired by LSU as a defensive line coach in 2015, becoming their interim head coach the following year. Two months later, he was named the team’s full-time coach.

LSU won the National Championship earlier this year. Shortly after securing the victory, and accepting the Eddie Robinson Coach of the year award, it was confirmed that Ed had signed a new $42 million contract.

“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said at the time, according to the Daily Advertiser. “He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way.”