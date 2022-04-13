Shirley Spork died on Tuesday in Palm Springs, California, just two weeks after the LPGA announced her induction into the Hall of Fame

Shirley Spork, a founding member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), died on Tuesday at the age of 94 in Palm Springs, California.

The LPGA announced Spork's death but did not cite a cause.

Spork was born on May 14, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, and began playing golf at age 10 at the nearby former Bonnie Brook Golf Course.

According to her LPGA bio, Spork graduated from Michigan State Normal College, which is now known as Eastern Michigan University, in 1949. During her time at the university, Spork won the first National Intercollegiate Golf Championship for women, the New York Times said.

In 1950, Spork and 12 other female golfers founded the LPGA Tour. At first, the women struggled to build interest in their tournaments, which presented financial and logistical problems. Spork, along with her co-founders — who included Betty Jameson, Louise Suggs, and Marilynn Smith, among others — traveled the country to tournaments in their own cars.

A true trailblazer, Spork utilized her creativity to promote the LPGA tournaments. According to the Times, the women traveled to nearby minor league baseball games to spread the word. "We had an item to sell, which was ourselves and our talent," she recounted in an interview with the outlet in 2011.

She also helped found the LPGA's teaching division in 1959 and was later co-chairman of the LPGA National Golf Schools for Women.

Spork's list of accomplishments also include a second-place finish at the 1962 LPGA Championship and LPGA Teacher of the Year awards in 1959 and 1984, according to her bio. In 2015, Spork was the recipient of the Patty Berg Award, which recognizes an individual for outstanding contributions to women's golf.

This year, the LPGA announced that Spork would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, just two weeks before her death. "It's a great honor," Spork told Golfweek in March. "I feel I'm very deserving of it, having developed the (LPGA) teaching division from 0 to 1,700 people."

Spork resided in Palm Springs and never married or had children. She remained a prominent mentor for young female golfers, still giving lessons into her 90s, according to Golfweek.

Following Spork's death, LPGA content manager and Spork's close friend Leia Schwartz reflected on the loss of the golf legend in a piece for LPGA.com. Schwartz wrote, "As I sit here processing the news that Shirley is no longer with us, I am trying to remember some of the many beautiful moments we shared together."

Schwartz and Spork remained close until the end of her life. "Just a few days ago, Shirley called to tell me how she started physical therapy and was getting ready for the Cognizant Founders Cup, where we were going to celebrate her 95th birthday.," said Schwartz.