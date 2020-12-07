Cristie Kerr withdrew from the Volunteers of America Classic due to the accident

LPGA Star Cristie Kerr and Caddie Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Golf Cart Accident

LPGA pro Cristie Kerr has withdrawn from the Volunteers of America Classic after being hospitalized for injuries sustained in a golf cart accident last Friday morning.

Kerr's husband, Erik Stevens, told Golfweek that the 43-year-old professional golfer and her caddie, Matt Gelczis, spent several hours in the emergency room after they were involved in a golf cart accident at the Old American Golf Club in Texas.

Kerr and Gelczis both suffered "multiple serious injuries" but were discharged on Friday afternoon, Stevens told the outlet.

Prior to the accident, Kerr shot a 72 in the first round of the VOA. Her status for the U.S. Women’s Open, set to take place Dec. 10 to 13 in Houston, Texas, is currently unknown, Golfweek said.

A rep for Kerr did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The LPGA has also not responded.

Kerr did, however, respond to a tweet about the incident, writing, "Thank you all for the well wishes."

Kerr went pro in 1996 and became part of the LPGA tour the following year. She currently has 20 tour wins, including the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2010 LPGA Championship.

Kerr was ranked as the number one golfer in the Women's World Golf Rankings three times in 2010.

Kerr's most recent victory came in October 2017 at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia event, where she defeated fellow Americans Jacqui Concolino and Danielle Kang and China's Shanshan Feng by one stroke.