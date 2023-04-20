'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Throw Out the First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game: 'Unforgettable'

The lovebirds were also joined by fellow contestants Zack and Bliss at their reported first public appearance since the emotional reunion

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 20, 2023 01:33 PM

From engagement diamonds to baseball diamonds: Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners' matinee showdown on Wednesday.

The season 4 couple celebrated their love at the game between the Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers in their reported first public appearance since the live reunion on Sunday. Griffin's family rooted for the 31-year-old as she pitched to outfielder Jarred Kelenic, Entertainment Tonight reports, at T-Mobile Park.

The lovebirds also wore matching outfits, including Mariners jerseys with "Appiah" printed on the back, with black pants and white sneakers for the special occasion. The couple later watched the game from a ballpark suite with Griffin's loved ones.

Chelsea Griffin of Love is Blind throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Steph Chambers/Getty

Griffin, who is a Seattle native, revealed she's a lifelong Mariners fan and was excited to throw the first pitch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Appiah, 33, shared a carousel of photos from the game on Instagram, including smiling candids of him and his wife and a group shot with Kelenic.

He posted footage on his Instagram story, captioning the video with "So much fun."

Appiah also reposted a fan's video from the game, capturing Griffin and Appiah playing catch on the field.

Cast members of Love is Blind prepare to take the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Steph Chambers/Getty

The pair was also joined by fellow contestants Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi. The duo also donned matching Mariners jerseys and jeans.

Goytowski, 33, and Poureetezadi, 33, tied the knot after Goytowski originally proposed to Irina Solomonova. Shortly thereafter, Goytowski and Solomonova, 26, separated during the show's cast getaway to Mexico.

Cast members of Love is Blind prepare to take the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Steph Chambers/Getty

Both couples found romance on the unconventional dating series. Season 4 concluded with a delayed live reunion special last Sunday, where both couples reaffirmed their love and commitment to each other.

The Brewers won the game with a score of 5-3. The Mariners are set to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 7:10pm EST.

