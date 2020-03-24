Los Angeles Rams Rebrand and Debut New Logos to Mixed Reaction on Social Media

Image zoom Los Angeles Rams

Four years after moving back to their longtime home, the Los Angeles Rams debuted a long-awaited rebranding effort that has since received mixed reviews from fans on social media.

The team revealed three new logos on Monday — one that features an “L.A.” with a ram’s horn swinging out from the top, one featuring a ram’s head, and another that spells “L.A. Rams” and also features the horn. The changes come months before the team is set to move into SoFi Stadium, their new home in Inglewood, California.

“The shape of the ram horn that connects both logos mimics the spiral of a football and the crest of a wave in the ocean,” the team said of the logos on their website.

The designs replace the logo the team adopted shortly after they moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995 and used for their first four years back in Los Angeles.

Rams’ players immediately began promoting the new logos after their debut, with quarterback Jared Goff replying to the team’s announcement on Twitter with a series of fire emojis.

“I can dig it!” punter Johnny Hekker added.

Safety John Johnson III debuted a hat featuring the new “L.A. horn” logo on social media, as well.

Fans on Twitter were split on their reactions to the designs, with some calling out a resemblance to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer logo and some mentioning unintended (NSFW) phallic imagery hidden in the ram’s head logo.

“My god it is beautiful, meaning it is uglier than in even my wildest imagination. I, too, love the ‘$10 hat from Walgreens in 2002’ vibe,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Wow I hate it so much. So much,” another added.

Others complimented the team’s attention to detail.

“I kinda dig the Ram head logo?” said one Twitter user.

While the Rams are unlikely to update the logos in response to the negative reactions — reports suggest they worked on the changes for two years — fans may likely have to wait an extended period of time to see the team take the field because of the threat of coronavirus, which may push back the start of the NFL season.