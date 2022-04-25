New Dodger Freddie Freeman Gets a High Five from His Dad After Hitting a Home Run

Freeman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March after playing 12 seasons for the Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman is a family man, through and through!

The MLB star, who signed with the Los Angeles in March on a six-year contract, nabbed his first homerun as a Dodger against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, celebrating by walking over to his father and giving him a high five before taking a seat in the dugout.

"Hit a homer, give Dad a high five," the Dodgers captioned a short but sweet video of the father-son interaction on Instagram.

After signing with the Dodgers last month, Freeman, 32, posted a thoughtful message to the organization and to fans on Instagram, writing, "A special day. Thank you to the Dodgers for welcoming my family in with open arms! #Home."

Prior to putting on the Dodger uniform, played for the Atlanta Braves, making his major league debut in 2010. The first baseman clocked an impressive 12 seasons with the Braves, winning a World Series title with the team in 2021.

"For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special," Freeman wrote in a farewell post to the organization that launched his career.

"You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I'm so glad my family got to be apart of yours!" he continued, thanking the Braves staff and fans for an incredible ride over the last twelve years.